Speaker gives ATM deadline to withdraw no-confidence motion against Ramaphosa

Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has set a deadline for the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to withdraw its motion of no confidence in the president.

Mapisa-Nqakula wrote to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on Tuesday in reply to a letter sent a day earlier asking for a postponement.

Mapisa-Nqakula has given Zungula until 3pm on Tuesday to withdraw the motion, which has been about two years in the making. “In terms of the rules, it is the programme committee that may take decisions and issue directives and guidelines to prioritise or postpone any business of the assembly,” she wrote.

Mapisa-Nqakula told the ATM that she had carried our her obligations in terms of the rules to give the motion of no confidence “due priority”, including ensuring it was scheduled, debated and voted on within a reasonable time frame. However, she said that she did not have the power to postpone the ATM’s motion.

Again referring to the rules, she told Zungula that as long as the motion remained on the order paper it blocked other similar motions from being tabled. “As speaker, I have a duty to protect the rights of the other parties to move motions of no confidence in the president,” read her reply.

She told Zungula “you have a right to withdraw your motion and resubmit it when your party is ready to do so” so as not to prejudice others who might want to raise one of their own. “I will therefore appreciate receiving an indication of your intention in this regard by 3pm today,” wrote Mapisa-Nqakula.

The ATM first brought the motion in early 2020 but intervening events, including related court cases over an open versus closed ballot and national lockdown, caused delays. President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to face the first motion of no confidence during his administration on Wednesday.

Two days before the planned vote, the ATM brought an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court in a bid to guarantee MPs could vote in secret. The matter was struck from the role, with the judge deciding that any urgency was the ATM’s own doing and could have been avoided. On February 16, the ATM received a letter from Mapisa-Nqakula with details of the upcoming vote. It only brought the urgent application on March 18.

