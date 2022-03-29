National Rand Water to pump R28bn into upgrading ageing infrastructure The funds will be spent over the next five years, starting with R2.6bn that has been allocated to upgrade the utility’s water pipelines in this financial year B L Premium

Bulk water supplier Rand Water will invest up to R28bn over the next five years to upgrade and maintain its water infrastructure, to avoid a complete shutdown of its systems.

The water utility’s customers including Gauteng’s three metros — Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni — as well as municipalities and industries in Mpumalanga, the North West and the Free State, can expect more disruptions to the system as Rand Water augments its infrastructure...