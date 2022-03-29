Parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane proceeds despite warning of interdict
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has appealed to the parliamentary committee to delay its work pending the outcome of a court application
29 March 2022 - 17:42
The parliamentary committee conducting an inquiry into the suitability of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office decided Tuesday to continue its work despite a warning that she may seek an urgent interdict to prevent it.
This was yet another in a string of attempts by Mkhwebane to halt parliament’s impeachment proceedings, which were held up for about seven months last year while she launched a challenge against the rules parliament had adopted for the conduct of the inquiry...
