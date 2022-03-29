National Don’t start a war with motorists over driving licences, Outa warns Outa says there will still be more than 1-million expired licence cards after Thursday’s deadline B L Premium

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on the transport minister to extend the deadline for expired driving licence cards or risk “starting a war” with motorists.

Outa estimates there will be well over 1-million motorists with expired driving licence cards after March 31, the deadline set in August 2021 by minister Fikile Mbalula to deal with backlogs...