Don’t start a war with motorists over driving licences, Outa warns
Outa says there will still be more than 1-million expired licence cards after Thursday’s deadline
29 March 2022 - 16:02
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on the transport minister to extend the deadline for expired driving licence cards or risk “starting a war” with motorists.
Outa estimates there will be well over 1-million motorists with expired driving licence cards after March 31, the deadline set in August 2021 by minister Fikile Mbalula to deal with backlogs...
