National Motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa hampered by secret vote debate The ATM wants its two-year-old motion of no confidence against the president postponed B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was set to face the first motion of no confidence during his four years in office, could be spared the vote on Wednesday.

An urgent application brought by political party the African Transformation Movement (ATM) was struck from the roll in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. The ATM, brought the motion against Ramaphosa in February 2020, and hoped to guarantee a secret ballot in the vote against the president...