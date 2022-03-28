National Fuel industry against any move to lower petrol price margins The focus should not be on margins but on the basic fuel price and levies that made up the bulk of the petrol price, it says B L Premium

Any government move to reduce the regulated wholesale and retail margins allowed in the calculation of the petrol price — in a bid to reduce the high fuel price — will face strong opposition by the industry, which says the margins are already very slim.

The department of mineral resources and energy and the Treasury have been in discussions over possible changes to regulated margins to reduce the petrol price. That has risen due to a higher crude oil price, fuelled further by Russia’s war against Ukraine...