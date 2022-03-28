Fuel industry against any move to lower petrol price margins
The focus should not be on margins but on the basic fuel price and levies that made up the bulk of the petrol price, it says
28 March 2022 - 15:09
Any government move to reduce the regulated wholesale and retail margins allowed in the calculation of the petrol price — in a bid to reduce the high fuel price — will face strong opposition by the industry, which says the margins are already very slim.
The department of mineral resources and energy and the Treasury have been in discussions over possible changes to regulated margins to reduce the petrol price. That has risen due to a higher crude oil price, fuelled further by Russia’s war against Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now