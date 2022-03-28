National Acsa minority investors warn of lengthy legal battle B L Premium

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) could be headed for a long legal clash with its minority shareholders after the government reneged on its promise to privatise and list the airports operator, investor Futuregrowth asset management has warned.

The asset manager suggested that a long-standing legal dispute between minority shareholders and Acsa could drag on with no resolution in sight. The matter threatens to sully the image of Acsa, one of the few profitable state-owned entities in recent times. ..