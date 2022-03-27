SA’s energy transition plan doesn’t match reality, say academics
Country’s just transition framework criticised for not properly considering existing political and economic realities
27 March 2022 - 19:04
Several academics have criticised the framework that is being developed to guide SA’s transition from a high-carbon to a low-carbon economy for being unrealistic since it ignored many of the institutional and structural challenges facing the country.
A group of academics from the Academy of Science of SA (ASSAf) also expressed concern that the just transition framework, which is being developed by the Presidential Climate Commission, would be a victim of the same fate as other developmental plans for SA such as the National Development Plan and get stuck in the planning phase without ever being fully implemented...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now