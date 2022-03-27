National SA’s energy transition plan doesn’t match reality, say academics Country’s just transition framework criticised for not properly considering existing political and economic realities B L Premium

Several academics have criticised the framework that is being developed to guide SA’s transition from a high-carbon to a low-carbon economy for being unrealistic since it ignored many of the institutional and structural challenges facing the country.

A group of academics from the Academy of Science of SA (ASSAf) also expressed concern that the just transition framework, which is being developed by the Presidential Climate Commission, would be a victim of the same fate as other developmental plans for SA such as the National Development Plan and get stuck in the planning phase without ever being fully implemented...