National Power competition starts as first trading licences awarded Nersa move will allow Enpower Trading to sell electricity at rates below that of Eskom

State-owned power utility Eskom has for long held a near monopoly in the SA electricity market, but recent changes to the laws and regulations that govern the sector have started to open the market up to competition.

As a sign that authorities are warming to the idea of a competitive electricity market, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) recently awarded one the first electricity trading licences that will allow a private company to sell energy directly to customers...