National Municipalities reel as other state organs fail to pay up nearly R20bn The matter threatens to undermine the state's drive to enforce the user-pay principle and is compromising service delivery

SA’s struggling municipalities are owed a staggering R19.5bn by other organs of state as provinces fail to keep up to date with increases imposed by the local government sector for services and property taxes.

This was revealed by deputy president David Mabuza in a written response to a question from the IFP...