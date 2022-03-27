Karpowership’s plan to reach financial close on power projects in jeopardy
The Turkish firm requires approval from energy regulator Nersa to operate its gas facilities at three SA ports
27 March 2022 - 18:15
Plans by Turkish-owned Karpowership to reach financial close for its emergency power projects by the end of March could be delayed should the energy company not receive the required regulatory approvals.
The projects are part of the government’s plan to add additional emergency generation capacity to end load-shedding. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now