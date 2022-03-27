National Karpowership’s plan to reach financial close on power projects in jeopardy The Turkish firm requires approval from energy regulator Nersa to operate its gas facilities at three SA ports B L Premium

Plans by Turkish-owned Karpowership to reach financial close for its emergency power projects by the end of March could be delayed should the energy company not receive the required regulatory approvals.

The projects are part of the government’s plan to add additional emergency generation capacity to end load-shedding. ..