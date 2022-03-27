National Asisa says Treasury’s two-pot retirement proposal must start from scratch B L Premium

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) is opposed to the Treasury’s proposal that a portion of accumulated assets be transferred to the accessible pot in the proposed two-pot system for retirement funds.

While the association strongly supports the proposed two-pot system, it has told the Treasury that the assets accumulated by retirement fund members prior to the system coming into effect should not be included in the accessible pot. The new system must start from scratch as from the effective date, it says...