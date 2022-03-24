WATCH: Ramaphosa says commodities supercycle is ‘great news’ for SA
Ramaphosa discusses SA's ties to Russia and commodities boom with Manus Cranny
24 March 2022 - 16:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa defended SA’s neutral stance towards Russia’s war with Ukraine, and described the boom in commodity prices that has in part been spawned by the conflict as “great news” for SA because it would generate extra revenue that could be directed towards investment, creating jobs and providing social services. The country will be balanced in how it uses the windfall, with part of the money being used to reduce its budget deficit, he said.
SA president says rise in commodity prices that has, in part, been spawned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is “great news” for SA.
