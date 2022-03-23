Optimum victory takes NPA a step closer to seizing prized Gupta asset
This follows submissions earlier in March, including arguments drawn from work by the NPA’s Investigative Directorate
23 March 2022 - 16:11
UPDATED 23 March 2022 - 22:53
In a critical step towards recouping billions in Gupta-linked assets allegedly stolen from SA during the state capture era, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) moved one step closer to being able to permanently seize the family’s prized coal assets.
On Wednesday, the Pretoria high court issued preservation orders for Gupta business Tegeta’s shares in Optimum Coal Mine and its day-to-day business, and Optimum Coal Terminal. They were granted in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. This means the assets, which may be worth more than R3bn, will be “held” with a curator pending the start of asset forfeiture proceedings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now