National Optimum victory takes NPA a step closer to seizing prized Gupta asset This follows submissions earlier in March, including arguments drawn from work by the NPA's Investigative Directorate

In a critical step towards recouping billions in Gupta-linked assets allegedly stolen from SA during the state capture era, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) moved one step closer to being able to permanently seize the family’s prized coal assets.

On Wednesday, the Pretoria high court issued preservation orders for Gupta business Tegeta’s shares in Optimum Coal Mine and its day-to-day business, and Optimum Coal Terminal. They were granted in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. This means the assets, which may be worth more than R3bn, will be “held” with a curator pending the start of asset forfeiture proceedings...