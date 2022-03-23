National

Government to withdraw from North West after four-year intervention

Inter-ministerial team headed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been running the province’s affairs after mass protests in 2018 over alleged corruption and mismanagement

23 March 2022 - 18:30 STAFF REPORTER
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told parliament national government is withdrawing from the North West. File photo. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told parliament national government is withdrawing from the North West. File photo. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

The national government is ending its oversight and administrative support in the North West after four years of intervention in the troubled province, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday. 

Dlamini-Zuma leads the inter-ministerial team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 when the government placed five of the province’s departments, including the premier’s office, under administration.

At the time the provincial capital, Mahikeng, was engulfed by protests with residents demanding then premier Supra Mahumapelo be sacked amid allegations of extensive corruption and maladministration in health, education, public works and roads, and community safety and transport management.

Dlamini-Zuma said the national government would withdraw from the province on March 31.

“The findings of the auditor-general confirm that the provincial government is on a positive trajectory and the [task team] believes sufficient progress has been made to warrant a phased withdrawal,” she said. 

“Seven departments received unqualified audits, including the office of the premier, which retained its unqualified status for the second year.”

Irregular, poorly managed and potentially corrupt contracts in the provincial government had been terminated and referred to law enforcement agencies, Dlamini-Zuma said. Nine provincial officials, including two heads of departments, had been dismissed after disciplinary processes.

“These cases related to financial misconduct and maladministration. Ten other officials have been found guilty and sanctioned,” she said. “Regarding criminal investigations and prosecutions, 13 cases have been finalised, 17 are in court, two are awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority [and] 19 cases are under investigation by the [Hawks].

“Six high value matters have been referred [to the Asset Forfeiture Unit] for investigation and possible asset forfeiture recoveries. Investigations are being undertaken by the Special Investigating Unit under six presidential proclamations,” Dlamini-Zuma added.

“But work to embed and sustain these gains is an ongoing process that will require continued oversight and support from the legislative and executive arms of the state.”

TimesLIVE

Why the state of disaster may go on after mid-April

Government needs to create a coherent set of rules that allow it to react quickly to a fifth wave
National
1 week ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA should follow principled approach to Ukraine war

The alternative view — being on the ‘right side of history’ — would have led to joining the US-led invasion of Iraq
Opinion
1 week ago

No cabinet decision yet on lifting state of disaster

The biggest challenge is that Covid-19 is so unpredictable, says minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa to address SA soon on managing Covid-19 ...
National
2.
Busa scraps bid to get certainty about vaccine ...
National / Health
3.
Industry sceptical about government’s 2,500MW ...
National
4.
No fear or favour when licensing spaza shops, ...
National
5.
Krugerrand sales pose money laundering and ...
National

Related Articles

DA takes fight against state of disaster to court

National

Health department to suggest that new regulations replace state of disaster

National / Health

MIKE MULLER: There are no water supply backlogs — just difficult decisions

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.