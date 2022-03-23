Government to withdraw from North West after four-year intervention

At the time the provincial capital, Mahikeng, was engulfed by protests with residents demanding then premier Supra Mahumapelo be sacked amid allegations of extensive corruption and maladministration in health, education, public works and roads, and community safety and transport management.

Dlamini-Zuma said the national government would withdraw from the province on March 31.

“The findings of the auditor-general confirm that the provincial government is on a positive trajectory and the [task team] believes sufficient progress has been made to warrant a phased withdrawal,” she said.

“Seven departments received unqualified audits, including the office of the premier, which retained its unqualified status for the second year.”

Irregular, poorly managed and potentially corrupt contracts in the provincial government had been terminated and referred to law enforcement agencies, Dlamini-Zuma said. Nine provincial officials, including two heads of departments, had been dismissed after disciplinary processes.

“These cases related to financial misconduct and maladministration. Ten other officials have been found guilty and sanctioned,” she said. “Regarding criminal investigations and prosecutions, 13 cases have been finalised, 17 are in court, two are awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority [and] 19 cases are under investigation by the [Hawks].

“Six high value matters have been referred [to the Asset Forfeiture Unit] for investigation and possible asset forfeiture recoveries. Investigations are being undertaken by the Special Investigating Unit under six presidential proclamations,” Dlamini-Zuma added.

“But work to embed and sustain these gains is an ongoing process that will require continued oversight and support from the legislative and executive arms of the state.”

TimesLIVE

