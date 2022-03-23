National Climate commission public participation gets lost in translation Language has emerged as a barrier to the public participation processes aimed at crafting a way for SA to become a low-carbon economy B L Premium

The Presidential Climate Commission is conducting a series of community engagement sessions in March and April to get input from workers in priority transition hotspots, such as the Mpumalanga highveld region, Lephalale in Limpopo, Durban South in KwaZulu-Natal and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

According to the commission, which was established in 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to advise the government on the country’s climate change response and develop a Just Transition Framework for SA, the community engagements were being held to give affected communities an opportunity to share their expectations of a just and inclusive transition...