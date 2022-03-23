National NPA wins preservation order for Optimum This follows submissions earlier in March, including arguments drawn from work by the NPA’s Investigative Directorate B L Premium

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has won a preservation order for Optimum coal mine and terminal, once known as the jewel in the crown of the Guptas’ business empire.

Three preservation orders were handed down in a court ruling on Wednesday. This follows submissions earlier in March, including arguments drawn from work by the NPA’s Investigative Directorate (ID)...