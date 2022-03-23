NPA wins preservation order for Optimum
This follows submissions earlier in March, including arguments drawn from work by the NPA’s Investigative Directorate
23 March 2022 - 16:11
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has won a preservation order for Optimum coal mine and terminal, once known as the jewel in the crown of the Guptas’ business empire.
Three preservation orders were handed down in a court ruling on Wednesday. This follows submissions earlier in March, including arguments drawn from work by the NPA’s Investigative Directorate (ID)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now