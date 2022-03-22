Striking Sibanye workers lose over R500 in wages a day
The strike is in its second week as unions Amcu and NUM, which have a combined membership of about 25,000, have not moved on their demands
22 March 2022 - 15:41
Workers affiliated to two of the largest unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations have vowed to continue with a strike, despite losing wages of more than R500 per day that they take part in the protracted industrial action.
With the strike entering its second week on Wednesday, lowest-paid employees belonging to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have lost wages of R7,176 each to date, while those in a higher salary band have lost an average of R684 per day, totalling R8,892...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now