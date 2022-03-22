Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 regulations ahead

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Tuesday scheduled to address the nation to outline how the country will manage the Covid-19 pandemic once the national state of disaster is lifted.

The presidency announced Ramaphosa would speak at 8pm.

“Good things are coming tonight,” said a source who sits on the national coronavirus command council.

A member of the president’s co-ordinating council said Ramaphosa was expected to announce that mask-wearing would be required only indoors. On events, Ramaphosa was expected to announce a 50% venue capacity cap.

Pressure has been mounting for the government to lift the national state of disaster after Ramaphosa’s announcement during his state of the nation address in February.

Last week, Ramaphosa reassured MPs during a National Assembly sitting that he would honour his commitment.

“I am not going to be reckless. I am going to be orderly and in days I am going to address the nation and explain precisely where we are headed and how we should traverse this new route we are going on,” he said.

Ramaphosa said regulations had been published and the government was engaged in several processes and with leaders, including traditional and religious leaders.

The government extended the national disaster for another month pending the consultations.

TimesLIVE