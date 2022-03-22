National

Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 regulations ahead

President is expected to outline how government will manage the Covid-19 pandemic once the national state of disaster is lifted

22 March 2022 - 18:15 Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Tuesday scheduled to address the nation to outline how the country will manage the Covid-19 pandemic once the national state of disaster is lifted.

The presidency announced Ramaphosa would speak at 8pm. 

“Good things are coming tonight,” said a source who sits on the national coronavirus command council.

A member of the president’s co-ordinating council said Ramaphosa was expected to announce that mask-wearing would be required only indoors. On events, Ramaphosa was expected to announce a 50% venue capacity cap. 

Pressure has been mounting for the government to lift the national state of disaster after Ramaphosa’s announcement during his state of the nation address in February.

Last week, Ramaphosa reassured MPs during a National Assembly sitting that he would honour his commitment.

“I am not going to be reckless. I am going to be orderly and in days I am going to address the nation and explain precisely where we are headed and how we should traverse this new route we are going on,” he said.

Ramaphosa said regulations had been published and the government was engaged in several processes and with leaders, including traditional and religious leaders.

The government extended the national disaster for another month pending the consultations.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa to address SA soon on managing Covid-19 once state of disaster is lifted

There are certain measures that government will need to keep under management to enable it to keep tabs on the pandemic, president says
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster

The Ramaphosa cabinet’s astonishingly wide powers cannot be justified in perpetuity
Opinion
4 days ago

New workplace Covid-19 rules published, to begin when state of disaster ends

The new rules include reaffirming employers’ rights to introduce vaccine mandates and tightening the grounds on which employees may refuse to get ...
National
6 days ago

Busa scraps bid to get certainty about vaccine mandates from top court

CEO Cas Coovadia says planned regulations will be enough for employers’ needs
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa to address SA soon on managing Covid-19 ...
National
2.
Busa scraps bid to get certainty about vaccine ...
National / Health
3.
Industry sceptical about government’s 2,500MW ...
National
4.
No fear or favour when licensing spaza shops, ...
National
5.
Krugerrand sales pose money laundering and ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.