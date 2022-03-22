Media praised for coverage of 2021 local elections

SA media, including the state broadcaster, have received plaudits for their overall coverage of the 2021 local government elections.

Research conducted by Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and presented to parliament’s portfolio committee of communications on Tuesday rated the coverage at 96%.

“Our analysis showed SA media was 96% fair in its coverage of the 2021 local government elections. This should be celebrated, especially as it marks a distinct improvement from the election in 2016 where we detected 12% bias,” said MMA director William Bird.

MMA monitored 29 print, online and broadcast outlets from September 13 to November 13 2021 to include coverage of all results as they were compiled and announced.