National Karpowership rival appeals against court decision on power procurement process

DNG Energy, one of the losing bidders of the government’s procurement of emergency power, says its disqualification from the programme was tainted by corruption, leading to the department of mineral resources & energy to choose its rival, Karpowership SA, as one the bidders.

DNG has approached the high court in Pretoria to overturn a previous court order, which upheld the government’s decision to appoint preferred bidders for the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP), claiming that judge Joseph Raulinga failed to consider alleged corruption in the tender process...