Karpowership rival appeals against court decision on power procurement process
22 March 2022 - 20:36
DNG Energy, one of the losing bidders of the government’s procurement of emergency power, says its disqualification from the programme was tainted by corruption, leading to the department of mineral resources & energy to choose its rival, Karpowership SA, as one the bidders.
DNG has approached the high court in Pretoria to overturn a previous court order, which upheld the government’s decision to appoint preferred bidders for the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP), claiming that judge Joseph Raulinga failed to consider alleged corruption in the tender process...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now