Government weighs options after judgment on poor air quality

Court orders department to ensure stricter enforcement of emission limits on big polluters like Eskom and Sasol

22 March 2022 - 17:48 Denene Erasmus

The government is obtaining legal advice on a Pretoria high court judgment declaring that the poor air quality in the highveld area is a breach of residents’ rights to good health and wellbeing.

The court gave the government 12 months to put in place regulations that will ensure a stricter enforcement of emission limits on big polluters such as Eskom and Sasol...

