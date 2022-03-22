Government weighs options after judgment on poor air quality
Court orders department to ensure stricter enforcement of emission limits on big polluters like Eskom and Sasol
22 March 2022 - 17:48
The government is obtaining legal advice on a Pretoria high court judgment declaring that the poor air quality in the highveld area is a breach of residents’ rights to good health and wellbeing.
The court gave the government 12 months to put in place regulations that will ensure a stricter enforcement of emission limits on big polluters such as Eskom and Sasol...
