National ANC flags competition concerns after milestone spectrum auction

The ANC says the radio frequency spectrum auction — the government netted a cool R14bn from it last week — reinforces a market structure that favours large operators with deep pockets, hinting at possible challenges against the telecoms regulator regarding the outcome.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) raised R14.4bn in the country’s first spectrum auction since 2004/2005. ..