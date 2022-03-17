Search for new parliament boss to start all over again

Parliament is set to start afresh its search for a new administrative boss.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday that efforts to appoint a new secretary to parliament, effectively its CEO, before April 1 had failed.

Parliament has not had a permanent administrative boss since Gengezi Mgidlana was placed on special leave in June 2017. Mgidlana was subsequently suspended and eventually fired in October 2019.

“When the matter of the secretary to parliament was raised, I committed that by April 1 we would have a secretary to parliament appointed by the executive authority. However, that has not worked and we have decided that we should inform you about it,” Mapisa-Nqakula told the assembly’s programming committee meeting.

“We tried to work very hard to make sure that we succeed in this assignment of getting an STP [secretary to parliament]. We have not won. We are now proceeding to advertise. We will work on a new advert and possibly secure space this weekend. We will advertise on Sunday,” she said.