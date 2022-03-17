Search for new parliament boss to start all over again
Two preferred candidates apparently declined the position of secretary to parliament when approached after interviews
Parliament is set to start afresh its search for a new administrative boss.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday that efforts to appoint a new secretary to parliament, effectively its CEO, before April 1 had failed.
Parliament has not had a permanent administrative boss since Gengezi Mgidlana was placed on special leave in June 2017. Mgidlana was subsequently suspended and eventually fired in October 2019.
“When the matter of the secretary to parliament was raised, I committed that by April 1 we would have a secretary to parliament appointed by the executive authority. However, that has not worked and we have decided that we should inform you about it,” Mapisa-Nqakula told the assembly’s programming committee meeting.
“We tried to work very hard to make sure that we succeed in this assignment of getting an STP [secretary to parliament]. We have not won. We are now proceeding to advertise. We will work on a new advert and possibly secure space this weekend. We will advertise on Sunday,” she said.
A source told TimesLIVE that the two best performers from previous interviews subsequently declined when approached about the position.
The Sunday Times reported in April 2021 that SA Local Government Association CEO Xolile George was a front-runner for the job. Sources said he had impressed in interviews held a month earlier.
But parliament could not afford his salary. He earned R5.8m in the financial year which ended in March 2020. The parliamentary job pays R2.5m a year.
Zane Dangor, who according to the sources was the second-best performer during interviews, was appointed director-general of the department of international relations & co-operation last week.
TimesLIVE
