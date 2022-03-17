ETHICS
Ministers hand over passports to security agency for lifestyle audits
National executive and public servants on notice that if their lifestyle does not match their salary they will face a full audit
17 March 2022 - 05:10
Ministers have been asked to hand over their passports, Business Day has learnt, marking the first step in the much-touted lifestyle audits promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa back in 2019.
The national executive and public servants have all been put on notice that if their lifestyle does not match their salary, they will face a full audit of their income, expenditure and assets...
