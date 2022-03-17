KZN welcomes government recognition of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king
Analyst warns that faction fighting for the throne is far from over and could still play itself out in court
17 March 2022 - 19:38
While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Prince Misuzulu Zulu as king of the Zulu nation received unanimous support across the political spectrum in KwaZulu-Natal, indications are that the royal family is still divided.
On Wednesday, Ramaphosa announced the official recognition of the prince as the Zulu monarch after months of turmoil as family factions battled to take over the Zulu royal household...
