National Krugerrand sales pose money laundering and terrorist finance risks, warns FIC B L Premium

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has warned SA’s Krugerrand traders that the sector is vulnerable to financial crime and is an attractive vehicle for money laundering.

The FIC is the government’s financial intelligence unit that helps in combating money laundering and terrorism finance. The centre was established in 2003 under the FIC Act of 2001 and has the powers to impose administrative sanctions. ..