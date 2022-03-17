National Industry sceptical about government’s 2,500MW nuclear plan Private sector right to be doubtful about a new nuclear programme for SA after previous failures, says energy analyst B L Premium

SA’s nuclear industry can be forgiven for being sceptical about government plans to procure 2,500MW of nuclear energy generation capacity in the near future, and they are probably wise in taking a “wait-and-see” approach, says Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence.

Deputy mineral resources & energy minister Nobuhle Nkabane this week reaffirmed the department’s plan to move towards procuring 2,500MW of nuclear energy by 2024. This would more than double SA’s nuclear power supply, which now consists only of the Koeberg nuclear plant, with a generating capacity of 1,940MW...