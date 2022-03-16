National Drastic measures needed to halt exodus at NPA, research suggests More than a quarter of posts remain vacant, with sexual offences and asset forfeiture units hardest hit, according to a study by University of the Western Cape B L Premium

“Drastic steps” are required to prevent further resignations at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where staff are unhappy about a lack of promotion prospects, poor management and budget constraints.

These are among the findings in research conducted by Prof Lukas Muntingh at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), who co-ordinates the Africa Criminal Justice Reform (ACJR) project of the Dullah Omar Institute...