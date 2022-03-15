SA’s ministers discuss ways to reduce petrol price
The price of Brent crude oil soared to about $139 a barrel amid fears of a widespread oil embargo against Russia, but fell to about $111 on Tuesday
15 March 2022 - 14:59
The temporary suspension of the fuel levy and introducing a price cap on certain fuel grades are some of the options the ministers of finance and mineral resources and energy are discussing to reduce the fuel price, which is expected to rise dramatically as a result of the Russian war against Ukraine.
The price of Brent crude oil soared to about $139 a barrel amid fears of a widespread oil embargo against Russia, the world’s third-largest producer, but fell to about $111 on Tuesday. The US has already imposed an embargo on Russian oil imports but not the EU...
