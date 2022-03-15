National Ntshavheni hopes for Treasury’s generosity as post office pushes for bailout SA’s long-awaited radio frequency spectrum auction, with multiple bidding rounds, has netted the state more than R8bn so far B L Premium

Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is hopeful that the Treasury will be “generous” and reinvest some of the proceeds from the spectrum auction into her department.

This as the SA Post Office (Sapo), the technically insolvent parastatal that falls under her department, pushes for a bailout to survive...