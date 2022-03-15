NEWS ANALYSIS: How grounding risks killing the once-thriving Comair
Entire fleet of operator of British Airways in SA and Kulula has been grounded indefinitely
15 March 2022 - 05:10
The decision by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) to ground Comair’s entire fleet due to safety issues with some of its aircraft could sound the death knell for the once prosperous airline, which famously went for more than seven decades without making a loss.
The grounding at the weekend comes at an inopportune time for Comair as it canvasses funding to make up for about a R100m loss in revenue stemming from travel bans in the wake of the discovery of the Omicron variant...
