Gas offers ‘quickest fix’ for SA’s crippling power crisis

Benefits, including infrastructure that can be repurposed for production of green gases, outweigh current upheaval in market as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

15 March 2022 - 19:14 Denene Erasmus

The quickest solution to SA’s energy crisis would be to build gas-fired power stations that could contribute to baseload power generation and provide a massive boost to the economy, according to Greg Nichollas, project development manager at Lesedi Nuclear Services.

SA is battling a crippling shortage of power as a result of its reliance on an ageing and unreliable fleet of coal-fired plants that is hampering growth and fuelling record unemployment in Africa's most industrialised economy...

