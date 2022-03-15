National Gas offers ‘quickest fix’ for SA’s crippling power crisis Benefits, including infrastructure that can be repurposed for production of green gases, outweigh current upheaval in market as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine B L Premium

The quickest solution to SA’s energy crisis would be to build gas-fired power stations that could contribute to baseload power generation and provide a massive boost to the economy, according to Greg Nichollas, project development manager at Lesedi Nuclear Services.

SA is battling a crippling shortage of power as a result of its reliance on an ageing and unreliable fleet of coal-fired plants that is hampering growth and fuelling record unemployment in Africa's most industrialised economy...