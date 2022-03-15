National Economist and market commentator Ian Cruickshanks dies Knowledgeable, accessible and energetic, Cruickshanks served at Nedbank Capital and the Institute of Race Relations B L Premium

Well-known economist and market commentator Ian has died at 82 after an 18-month battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In his time as a treasury economist at Nedbank Capital and later as chief economist at the SA Institute of Race Relations, Cruickshanks was an endlessly accessible and helpful mine of information to journalists and the public alike...