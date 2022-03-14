National Motsoeneng wants to show Special Tribunal the money, but judge doubtful SIU and SABC are pursuing a claim against former executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine others for more than R2.5m B L Premium

Former news executive-turned-politician Hlaudi Motsoeneng wants to give oral evidence about millions of rand paid to music legends when he was the COO of the SABC. He insists he sourced private funding for the one-off fees he promised six years ago, even though there is no evidence for this on record.

Evidence before judge Lebogang Modiba, presiding over a Special Tribunal hearing on Monday, suggests Motsoeneng could have misled an SABC committee in asserting there was private backing when there was not. An undeterred Motsoeneng was prepared to testify in his defence, his advocate Nikiwe Nyathi said...