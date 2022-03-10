National Record wheat prices offer little benefit to farmers as input costs rise The overall benefit that farmers can gain could be negated by simultaneous price rises for farming inputs such as diesel and fertiliser B L Premium

The benefit that SA farmers can gain from high global wheat prices will be negated by simultaneous price rises for farming inputs such as diesel and fertiliser, as SA remained vulnerable to international price volatility.

Even though production conditions in SA are favourable for grain farming, the country relies on imports to supply about 50% of local wheat demand. This has left it at the mercy of global exporters such as Russia and Ukraine. Russia is the largest exporter of wheat internationally and Ukraine sits in the third place...