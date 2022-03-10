National INFOGRAPHIC: Analysing SA’s votes at the UN as war rages in Ukraine Business Day has analysed a range of resolutions that SA has taken part in at the UN over the past four years

“SA remains deeply concerned by the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine,” the country’s permanent representative Mathu Joyini (http://www.dirco.gov.za/docs/2022/unga0301.htm) said during a recent emergency sitting of the UN General Assembly. The conflict “will result in unnecessary human suffering and destruction with global ramifications”.

By the time Joyini made this statement, Russia had not only invaded its neighbour, but also moved its forces as far as Kharkiv where they reportedly bombed residential buildings (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/europe/2022-02-28-many-civilians-feared-dead-as-russian-artillery-attacks-kharkiv-residential-areas/)...