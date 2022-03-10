National INPUT COSTS Farmers lose out on record wheat prices as input costs soar B L Premium

While traders may be cashing in on soaring wheat prices internationally, the benefits for SA farmers are being offset by simultaneous increases in the cost of inputs such as diesel and fertiliser, which are also priced in dollars.

Even though conditions in SA are favourable for grain farming, the country still imports about 50% of local wheat consumption. That leaves it at the mercy of producers such as Russia and Ukraine, the biggest and third-biggest exporters, respectively...