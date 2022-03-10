INPUT COSTS
Farmers lose out on record wheat prices as input costs soar
10 March 2022 - 16:43
UPDATED 10 March 2022 - 23:08
While traders may be cashing in on soaring wheat prices internationally, the benefits for SA farmers are being offset by simultaneous increases in the cost of inputs such as diesel and fertiliser, which are also priced in dollars.
Even though conditions in SA are favourable for grain farming, the country still imports about 50% of local wheat consumption. That leaves it at the mercy of producers such as Russia and Ukraine, the biggest and third-biggest exporters, respectively...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now