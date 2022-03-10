Business leader Michael Spicer worked for transition to democracy
Former Anglo American chair dies suddenly on Wednesday
10 March 2022 - 18:53
Michael Spicer, who was chair at Anglo American when the mining group was playing a significant role in SA’s transition to democracy, died suddenly on Wednesday.
Spicer joined Anglo American in 1985 as a special assistant to then chair Gavin Relly, and served in several roles at the mining company before becoming chair. ..
