War in Ukraine will constrain fertiliser supplies and spark jump in food prices
The effects of fertiliser and fuel price hikes will be transmitted to food retail prices, in turn affecting consumer prices in the short term
08 March 2022 - 16:44
A key government agency tasked with enhancing the viability of the agricultural sector has warned that the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to constrain the supply and availability of fertilisers in SA and will lead to a surge in food retail prices.
According to the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), the conflict is likely to cause trade tension in the black-sea corridor, a major trade and cargo transportation hub, which will limit the supply and availability of fertilisers in SA. This will affect all farmers as they rely on imported fertilisers to produce commodities including pastures for livestock. Fertilisers account for at least 35% of grain farmers’ input costs...
