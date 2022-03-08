National INDUSTRIAL ACTION Sibanye shares slide as two unions down tools at gold mines NUM and Amcu have rejected the company’s latest pay offer and will strike from Wednesday B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater said its gold operations face a strike on Wednesday as two of the biggest unions failed to settle on a wage offer. Its shares dropped almost 5%.

While Sibanye, which is also one of the world’s largest primary producers of platinum, palladium and rhodium, has recorded bumper profits as commodity prices surged, it also has among the deepest and oldest gold mines, making them expensive to run...