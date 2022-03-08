Sibanye shares slide as NUM and Amcu say yes to strike at its gold mines
Labour unions have rejected the company’s latest pay offer and will down tools on Wednesday
08 March 2022 - 12:03
UPDATED 08 March 2022 - 18:34
Sibanye-Stillwater said its gold operations were facing a strike on Wednesday as two of the biggest unions failed to settle on a wage offer. Its shares dropped almost 5%.
While Sibanye, which is also one of the world’s largest primary producers of platinum, palladium and rhodium, has recorded bumper profits like its peers as commodity prices surged, it also has one of the deepest and oldest gold mines, making them expensive to run. ..
