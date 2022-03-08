National Sibanye shares slide as NUM and Amcu say yes to strike at its gold mines Labour unions have rejected the company’s latest pay offer and will down tools on Wednesday B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater said its gold operations were facing a strike on Wednesday as two of the biggest unions failed to settle on a wage offer. Its shares dropped almost 5%.

While Sibanye, which is also one of the world’s largest primary producers of platinum, palladium and rhodium, has recorded bumper profits like its peers as commodity prices surged, it also has one of the deepest and oldest gold mines, making them expensive to run. ..