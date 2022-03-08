SA economy expands in fourth quarter of 2021
The increase, which follows a contraction in the third quarter of 2021, was slightly below market estimates
08 March 2022 - 12:44
SA’s economy expanded by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, while annual real GDP increased by 4.9% in 2021, after a decrease of 6.4% in 2020, according to data released by Stats SA on Tuesday.
The increase, which follows an upwardly revised 1.7% contraction in the third quarter of 2021, was slightly below market estimates of a 1.3% rise...
