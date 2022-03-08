Parliament calls off probe of emergency power plan
Committee says court’s confirmation of Karpowership deal to supply 2,000MW of electricity removes need to scrutinise entire programme
08 March 2022 - 15:39
Parliament’s mineral resources and energy portfolio committee has called off an inquiry into the department of mineral resources & energy’s programme to procure 2,000MW of emergency power after the high court dismissed a challenge to the process by a losing bidder.
The committee's decision removes any further scrutiny of the deal that was awarded to Turkish company Karpowership and the risk mitigation independent power producer programme (RMIPPP) programme as a whole...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now