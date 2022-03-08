National Parliament calls off probe of emergency power plan Committee says court’s confirmation of Karpowership deal to supply 2,000MW of electricity removes need to scrutinise entire programme B L Premium

Parliament’s mineral resources and energy portfolio committee has called off an inquiry into the department of mineral resources & energy’s programme to procure 2,000MW of emergency power after the high court dismissed a challenge to the process by a losing bidder.

The committee's decision removes any further scrutiny of the deal that was awarded to Turkish company Karpowership and the risk mitigation independent power producer programme (RMIPPP) programme as a whole...