NUM and Amcu to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines

Two labour unions will embark on a strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations on Wednesday after failing to reach agreement with management over pay.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) acting general secretary William Mabapa said his union and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) served Sibanye with a 48-hour strike notice on Monday evening.

“The strike starts [on Wednesday] night. All workers of Sibanye-Stillwater [gold operations] will be affected because Sibanye will implement a lockout,” Mabapa said.

Sibanye’s gold operations — including Kloof, Driefontein, Beatrix and Cook, as well as support service operations — which account for 6% of the company’s profit, employ about 31,000 workers.

On Friday, Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted told Business Day that the company's contingency plans included shutting down the gold operations and to stop ventilating the underground shafts, if the strike went ahead.

“That’s a huge part of the cost of electricity, ventilating the workplace to ensure the environment is safe to work in ... that way, they can be on strike for years and it would not impact too heavily on us,” Wellsted said.

NUM and Amcu are demanding a pay increase of R1,000 a month, or 6%, which is above the 4.9% inflation rate forecast for 2022.

Solidarity has accepted the company’s revised wage offer of a R700 increase and a R100 increase in the living out allowance annually for three years, for underground and surface workers. Artisans, miners and officials will get increases of 5% a year over the course of the multiyear agreement.

Solidarity has said they are no longer in dispute with Sibanye and will not take part in the strike.

Uasa minerals and energy leader Franz Stehring told Business Day on Tuesday that the union was still “talking with Sibanye management” and was not party to the strike notice. “We are still talking and the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration] is facilitating our talks,” he said.

Wellsted said on Friday the company would not shift from its latest current offer, adding: “We think it’s a very fair offer to employees. Anything beyond [that] will start to impact on our stakeholders. That’s our final offer.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za