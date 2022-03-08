Ministers must be held accountable for corruption, says ANC committee chair
Comments by water & sanitation committee chair Robert Mashego relate to department’s war on leaks
08 March 2022 - 18:19
The ANC chair of parliament’s water & sanitation portfolio committee has called for ministers of the department from 2012 to 2018 to be held accountable for corruption that took hold during this period.
The department has been notorious for its deep levels of corruption...
