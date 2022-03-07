Several injured as Dudula campaigners target foreign vendors in Alexandra

A controversial “Dudula Movement” campaign was marred by violence and complaints from the public in Alexandra as fights broke out between its members and foreign nationals.

The Dudula Movement is a separate community organisation to Operation Dudula, which has held protest marches against foreign workers.

SowetanLIVE reported that at least 10 people were injured during the violent standoff, according to Alexandra’s Dudula Movement leader Simon Rati, whose T-shirt had blood splatters as he led the group on a march aimed at trying to stop foreigners from trading in Alexandra.

The foreign nationals resisted attempts to remove or block them from vending in the township.

Rati said the violence would not deter the group from continuing with its “cleanup” and they were planning a shutdown of the township.