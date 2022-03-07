National Second fire breaks out at Transnet container terminal The ports and rail operator is investigating the cause of two fires at Durban’s crucial pier 2 B L Premium

State-owned ports and rail operator Transnet is investigating the cause of a fire that erupted at pier 2 in its Durban container terminal on Monday, two days after another fire at the Durban container port disrupted operations.

The container port terminal is an important node in the transport network linking the coastal areas with Gauteng, the country’s economic hub. Durban Container Terminal Pier 1 (DCT1) and DCT2, which is expected, along with the Ngqura Container Terminal in Gqeberha, to be expanded through private investment, handles 60% of SA’s container volumes...