PUBLIC WORKS
De Lille’s department struggles to get government entities to pay R9bn debt
Nonpayment threatens to undermine government’s drive to enforce the user-pays principle
07 March 2022 - 05:09
The department of public works & infrastructure, which is tasked with managing the state’s property portfolio, is struggling to collect more than R9bn in outstanding fees for rentals and services from government departments and agencies.
The department has revealed this in a letter to parliament’s public finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa)...
