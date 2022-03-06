Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Motsepe
ARM chair buys four Ankole females for a total of R4.7m at president’s cattle auction
06 March 2022 - 19:41
There are few things that get the rural heart of SA beating faster than the sight of prized bulls and cows selling for eye-watering sums at live auctions. The excitement reaches even greater heights when the seller is not just a farmer, but also the president of the country, and the buyer, not just his brother-in-law, but also one of SA’s richest mining moguls.
The bringing together of these parts culminated in a record-breaking cattle auction for Ramaphosa on Saturday...
